Former Barcelona & Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o handed 22-month suspended prison sentence for tax fraud

Former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o has been handed a suspended sentence for tax fraud, according to reports.

The legendary Cameroon star was one of the modern greats, winning multiple Champions League titles and other honours in his playing career, but he’s now landed himself in legal trouble.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Eto’o admitted to wrongdoing relating to unpaid taxes, though he insists this was due to the influence of his former agent Jose Maria Mesalles.

“It was my father who took care of the child I was then,” Eto’o said. “I’m going to pay but I’ve always done what my father told me I had to do.”

Eto’o has been given a 22-year suspended sentence, which means he will avoid prison for now as he doesn’t have any previous offences.

It is added that the former Cameroon international will pay an additional sum of £1.56million in fines and Mesalles will pay £776,000.