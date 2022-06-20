Three teams in the race to sign £15m Liverpool star

Southampton have joined Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the race for Liverpool right-back Neco Williams who looks set to leave the Reds this summer.

This is according to Sky Sports, who reports that the Saints have approached the Merseyside club over a move but Fulham are still the favourites to sign the 21-year-old after the Welsh international helped the Cottagers to secure promotion to the Premier League last season whilst on loan.

Williams is said to have enjoyed his time with Fulham but now has options and will need to make a decision on his future soon as the right-back looks to kick on with his career after last season’s success.

Liverpool are reportedly asking for £15million from interested parties in order to part ways with the defender reports the Telegraph and the Reds are in no mood to listen to loan offers for Williams and are only prepared to sanction a permanent move for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool have already signed their replacement for the Welsh international in the form of Calvin Ramsay, who the Merseyside club announced on Sunday after paying £6.5million to Aberdeen for the 18-year-old reported Sky Sports. The right-back will join the Reds this summer and provide backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold during the upcoming season.

Williams would be a very good signing for any of the above clubs but which one the right-back chooses will be seen over the coming weeks.