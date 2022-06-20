Tottenham could be about to beat Manchester United to Ajax transfer

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham could be about to beat Manchester United to the signing of a current Ajax star.

Spurs are looking to strengthen this summer ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, and they are said to have set their sights on Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with United following the appointment of now former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

But it’s Tottenham who are now being backed to pull off a deal, reportedly leading the race to complete a transfer.

According to The Sun, Spurs hold the key to a transfer in winger Steven Bergwijn, a player Ajax are said to be keen on.

It’s claimed Tottenham could pull off a swap deal for Antony by offering up a swap deal including Bergwijn.

Spurs would have to pay on top to secure Antony, but the Bergwijn element would land them a significant discount on the Brazilian.

