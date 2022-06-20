Tottenham want £30million and permanent deal for 23-year-old defender

Emerson Royal has been watched by Atletico Madrid for a while now and the La Liga giants could make a move for the Brazilian this summer.

The 23-year-old completed a move to Tottenham last summer from Barcelona in a deal worth around £25.8million and went on to make 44 appearances in his debut season for the Premier League club states the Daily Mail.

The right-back has been inconsistent during his time in North London so far and with Spurs set to do a lot of business during this window, the funds from the transfer of Emerson could be very useful to the club.

Atletico are in the market for a right-back this summer and the Spurs man is on their shortlist but any move this summer will have to be a permanent one or commit to a permanent one at the very least.

According to Todofichajes, Atleti are interested in Emerson but the loan option proposed by the Spanish side doesn’t interest Spurs. The London club are only interested in permanent deals or a deal that includes a mandatory purchase option, something that does not interest Los Rojiblancos, who do not want to tie their hands.

This could be a hard deal for Atletico to complete as Tottenham want at least £30million for any potential deal reports Todofichajes and the Spanish side do not seem ready to pay that at present. This could leave the door open for other interested parties but there aren’t many at present in the race.