Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Arsenal transfer announcement “imminent”, Chelsea negotiations “underway”

The latest edition of Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news column is here, with major updates on an imminent Arsenal signing, talks over Chelsea replacing Romelu Lukaku, plus setting the record straight on some intriguing rumours involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Fabio Vieira to Arsenal is imminent – here’s some background on the deal…

The announcement for Fabio Vieira at Arsenal is imminent, the deal is set to be completed for €35m plus €5m add-ons. Fabio will sign for five years.

It is a deal strongly wanted by manager Mikel Arteta because he is convinced that the Portuguese youngster can be a key player for the present and future of the club. You can see from the way he plays that he has quality on the ball, and great intelligence. In my opinion, this is going to prove to be a shrewd piece of business.

I think we’re seeing a good transfer strategy coming together at Arsenal: there is always great harmony with the ideas of the director Edu Gaspar. The scouting department had been monitoring him for more than a year, but Arteta’s opinion was decisive in completing the deal quickly.

There was an Italian big club interested, but there was never an official offer. Arsenal’s interest was strongest, and they’ve moved quickly to get it done. Not long to wait now, Arsenal fans.

Chelsea have held initial talks over signing Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have Raheem Sterling high on their list for the attack. Negotiations are underway through intermediaries and not yet direct between clubs. Chelsea have approached Man City with an offer of €25m plus add-ons, but there is no possibility for this fee – Man City would like almost €55/60m for Sterling.

I expect talks will continue because City are now ready to let Raheem go. He’s been a great player for the club, but with just one year left on his contract, it’s a good time to sell.

As for Chelsea, I’m sure Sterling can be a much more useful player than Romelu Lukaku for Thomas Tuchel’s ideas, Chelsea need a player with these skills and attributes. If the deal happens, I think the England international will adapt well and continue to be a big performer in the Premier League.

Still, I am not surprised by Manchester City’s choice in the change of players in attacking positions, because Pep strongly wanted Haaland and believes a lot in Julian Alvarez, while Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are not happy with playing little and want to be regular starters.

Some fans may be concerned about City letting so many top players go at once, but I believe it is part of an understandable strategy.

Real Madrid wanted Erling Haaland, but release clause talk is wide of the mark

Staying on Manchester City for a moment, my understanding is that the club have not yet released any details on Erling Haaland’s release clause and do not want to comment. I think it is also something that we can understand, since Erling has just joined the club and there is no need to comment on future scenarios.

Real Madrid certainly negotiated for Haaland, there was more than one meeting for Erling to join Madrid but it was the player who chose Manchester, not Real Madrid who rejected Haaland.

Spain is a possibility for his future, but to date any reports about negotiations or release clauses are not correct. Man City want to plan with Haaland for the present and future, so there are not even contacts with anyone else.

Why Manchester United have made a slow start to the transfer window

Manchester United have a top priority: Frenkie de Jong. This will be an important week for the expected decision to submit a new offer for the Dutchman, after the €60m opening bid plus €10m add-ons turned down by Barcelona.

There will be new contacts over the Barcelona midfielder – Man United are 100% focused on Frenkie because Erik ten Hag wants him at all costs.

I think it is normal to consider Man City and Liverpool to be ahead with the strategies on the market thanks to two projects that have been going on for years, but Man United do not want to rush decisions on the players because everything will have to be approved by Ten Hag.

Some United fans may be frustrated, but there is a process at Old Trafford and it won’t necessarily be a perfect system straight away. Still, the pursuit of De Jong is serious, and there could be developments soon.

I wouldn’t pay too much attention to Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours

I’m aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one.

Honestly, I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester.

Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1.

Ronaldo’s always going to make headlines, but for the reasons above, I don’t think this is a serious worry for United at the moment.