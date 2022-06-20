Three Premier League clubs are said to have expressed an interest Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius, who scored the winner in this season’s Champions League final, is currently one of the lowest-earning Real Madrid senior stars.

The Brazilian has taken giant leaps forward under Carlo Ancelotti, becoming one of the best players in the world.

The 21-year-old scored 22 and assisted 20 across all competitions this season, and he played a key role in Real Madrid’s double-winning campaign, with Los Blancos also winning the La Liga title.

And after remaining loyal to Real Madrid in spite of his relatively low wage, the one he agreed when he joined the club as a teenager, Vinicius is now set to be rewarded.

According to Marca, Vinicius is now set to become one of Real Madrid’s highest-paid players with a bumper new contract.

And he will pen that deal having rejected a number of proposals from other club.

According to the same report, Vinicius rejected Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United to agree a deal in principle with Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have made a big offer, but Vinicius has ben clear on his stance for some time, wanting to enjoy a long career at the Santiago Bernabeu.