“Was nailed on to go to Arsenal” – Super-agent says Spurs in mix to sign £45m striker

Bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both in the summer market for a new striker.

The Gunners recently bid farewell to Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Lyon and Barcelona, respectively.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, on the other hand, are desperate to provide some cover and competition for strike partners Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

One player who could prove to be the ideal signing for both clubs is Manchester City’s, Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has just 12 months left on his contract and with Erling Haaland set to lead Pep Guardiola’s line next season, this summer looks to be the right time for Jesus to move on to a club that can guarantee him a starring role.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal or Spurs?

Although Arsenal have been the side who looks to be closest to signing the prolific 25-year-old, super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith, believes Conte’s Spurs are now firmly in the running.

“Originally I thought Jesus was nailed on to go to Arsenal,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“But now it seems Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix too. Antonio Conte and Daniel Levy are being really aggressive in the market so far. It is almost like they’ve got the bit between their teeth following their qualification into next season’s Champions League.”

Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Jesus, who is valued at £45m (Transfermarkt), has gone on to feature in 236 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 141 goals along the way.