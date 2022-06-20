West Ham flop set for €33m blockbuster move to Champions League club

Former West Ham player Sebastien Haller is now attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Haller failed to live up to expectations during his time at West Ham, but the Dutch striker has kicked on since his move to Ajax.

The 27-year-old managed 34 goals in 43 games last season, and it now appears Dortmund are pushing to sign him as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

According to BILD, Dortmund are willing to pay €33m to bring Haller to Germany. With Dortmund in the Champions League next season, it makes sense to target Haller, who managed eleven goals in the competition last campaign.