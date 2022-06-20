West Ham flop set for €33m blockbuster move to Champions League club

West Ham FC
Posted by

Former West Ham player Sebastien Haller is now attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Haller failed to live up to expectations during his time at West Ham, but the Dutch striker has kicked on since his move to Ajax.

The 27-year-old managed 34 goals in 43 games last season, and it now appears Dortmund are pushing to sign him as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

More Stories / Latest News
Former coach claims West Ham star wants to leave the club
Leeds have no intention of selling winger amid Premier League interest
Manchester United prepare new offer for Brazilian forward after first offer of £52m rejected

According to BILD, Dortmund are willing to pay €33m to bring Haller to Germany. With Dortmund in the Champions League next season, it makes sense to target Haller, who managed eleven goals in the competition last campaign.

More Stories Sebastien Haller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.