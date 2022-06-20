West Ham identify primary striker target in the Premier League

West Ham have identified Chelsea’s Armando Broja as their primary target for the striker’s position at the club and are set to make a move for the 20-year-old.

Negotiations are currently ongoing according to transfer journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, with an agreement yet to be reached or even close to happening at present.

Broja spend last season on loan with Southampton, where he impressed many with his attributes and playing style and ended the season with nine goals in all competitions for the Saints. These performances captured the attention of the likes of West Ham and it wouldn’t be a surprise should others join the race for the striker.

West Ham have been on the hunt for a striker for some time now having been left with just Michail Antonio last season, who suffered from being overplayed. The 32-year-old started the season in incredible form but that gradually decreased as the season went on during a hectic campaign for David Moyes’ side.

Broja would provide Antonio with the much-needed cover but is also good enough to push for the starting role. The fee for the Chelsea man could be around £25/30million as the Albanian international has a contract with the Blues until 2026.