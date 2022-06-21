The Agent of Porto star Evanilson has denied claims that Manchester United have submitted an offer for the Brazilian, but another Premier League are interested.

According to O Jogo, Manchester United had submitted an offer in the region of £52m to sign Porto striker Evanilson. The 22-year-old managed 14 league goals last season, and would be an ideal forward to rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the Portuguese veteran scoring a significant amount of goals last season, due to his age, he may struggle to play every single game going forward. Bringing in a younger striker to compete with him throughout the season makes a lot of sense.

However, the agent of Evanilson, Marcio Barros, has denied claims Manchester United have submitted an offer.

“Those responsible for managing Evanilson’s career did not receive any official proposal, only polls from England. There was a Brighton poll. If a formal proposal arrives, we will analyse the best for the player,” said Barros, speaking to Portuguese newspaper zerozero.

It appears Brighton have shown an interest, but Manchester United are yet to express their desire to sign the striker. Despite a poor season, you’d still expect United to beat Brighton in a race to sign Evanilson if the two Premier League clubs submit formal proposals.