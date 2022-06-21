Arsenal and Manchester United make their move for Spaniard after contract talks stall

Arsenal and Manchester United have made their move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Ruiz is set to be out of contract next summer, and with Napoli looking to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, the Italian club could be forced to sell him during this current transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder has been attracting interest from the Premier League for some time now, and Correire dello Sport (via The Boot Room) are now reporting that Manchester United and Arsenal have made their move to sign the 26-year-old.

The report also claims that Napoli would allow him to leave this summer, for a fee of around £25.8m.

With Ruiz appearing to turn down a new contract from Napoli, the aforementioned Premier League clubs have now upped their interest to sign him.

Manchester United will be desperate for a midfielder ahead of next season, due to Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic departing Old Trafford.

Arsenal may not be losing any numbers in the midfield area, but after failing to qualify for the Champions League, Mikel Arteta will want to improve his squad this summer.