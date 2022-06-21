Arsenal announce the signing of £34m midfielder from Porto

Arsenal have announced the signing of Fabio Vieira on a long-term contract from Porto in a deal worth up to £34million.

The 22-year-old underwent a medical last week before Porto confirmed at the weekend that they had reached an agreement over a deal for the Premier League side to sign the midfielder. The North London club have now confirmed that the Portuguese star will join their ranks ahead of the new campaign and add a much-needed body to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Arsenal will pay £30million upfront plus £4million in performance-related add-ons to Porto reports Sky Sports as the Gunners’ board continues to back Arteta heavily to close the gap to the teams ahead. Vieira is the London club’s third summer signing after goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazil forward Marquinhos joined the club so far.

Upon the announcement of Vieira’s signing, Arteta stated via the club’s website: ”I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”

Vieira is an attacking midfielder who will add creativity to the central areas of the Arsenal team. The 22-year-old scored seven goals and assisted a further 16 for Porto last season and finished top of the assist chart in the Portuguese league. Arsenal fans will be hoping for more of the same from their new number 21, who joins the Gunners on a long-term contract.