Arsenal bid for Premier League star after signing player from same agency

Arsenal have sent an offer to Leeds United for winger Raphinha after confirming the signing of Fabio Vieira on Tuesday.

The Gunners announced the signing of the Portuguese midfielder on Tuesday afternoon in a deal which will see the London club pay £30million upfront to Porto plus £4million in performance-related add-ons reports Sky Sports. Arsenal believes that successful transfer could now boost their chances of landing Raphinha as well due to the pair both being represented by the Gestifute agency, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal submitted a bid for the Leeds winger on Tuesday reports The Athletic but it fell well below Leeds’ valuation and it is expected to be rejected out of hand by the Yorkshire club.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Leeds are sympathetic to Raphinha’s ambition and do not intend to be unfair or obstructive if their valuation of the winger is met.

Arsenal are one of many clubs interested in signing the Brazilian international with Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham all linked to the 25-year-old so far this window states The Athletic.

Raphinha has been a star for Leeds since joining the club in 2020 and has gone on to become the Premier League side’s best player. In two seasons in England, the winger played 65 times for the Yorkshire club and scored 17 goals and assisted a further 12. A big bid is the only thing expected to separate the pair this summer and Arsenal will now need to come back to the table with a higher offer if they want the Brazilian star.