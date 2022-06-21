According to reports, Arsenal are the club with the most substantial interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and will push for his singing in the coming days.

The Argentine is on the Gunners’ shortlist this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster the back line.

The 24-year-old makes sense as Arsenal’s top priority due to his ability to play centre and left-back.

Martinez currently plays for Eredivisie champions Ajax but the versatile defender isn’t the tallest at just 5’9″.

The defender’s versatility may become even more helpful if recent rumours are true, as according to The Scotsman, the Gunners’ current left-back Kieran Tierney is said to be targeted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

It’s good news for those who look forward to seeing the Argentine in the red side of north London as, according to Cesar Luis Merlo (via All About Argentine), Arsenal are the club with the most interest.

(?) Excl: Arsenal want Lisandro Martinez more. Club will push for his signing in the coming days. @CLMerlo ??? pic.twitter.com/DPipAzre9o — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 20, 2022

According to the Athletic, Arsenal have already had an offer in the region of £26m rejected, but the Gunners won’t be giving up yet, with another bid expected soon.

Still, it’s also been claimed that Manchester United are in for Martinez, who could be an alternative after they were rejected by his Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber, according to De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, as cited and translated by the Metro.