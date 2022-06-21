Arsenal’s Twitter seems to be hinting that Fabio Vieira transfer is a done deal

Arsenal’s Twitter account seems to be hinting that a deal for Fabio Vieira is done, with an announcement surely not far away now.

In fact, the Gunners may already be in the process of announcing it before our very eyes, without most of us even realising it.

See below as Ben Jacobs has tweeted something that has likely not gone unnoticed by a large number of supporters – Arsenal’s last four tweets start with the letters ‘F’ ‘A’ ‘B’ and ‘I’…

Arsenal’s last four Tweets. Note the first letter ? First touch…

Arsenal legend…

Baller…

In Stock… All it needs now is an ‘On this day…’ and it will be the most elaborate (and painful) transfer tease ever. Admin is definitely playing games. ? — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 21, 2022

That’s very close to spelling out ‘Fabio’, and it’s certainly worth watching out for the club’s next tweet.

We’ve seen things like this before from high-profile Twitter accounts, so this wouldn’t be that surprising.

Of course, their next tweet could be something completely different and maybe this was all just a coincidence!

Either way, an announcement for Vieira is expected to be imminent, as Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Monday.