Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu looks set to leave the club, with a move to the Bundesliga imminent.

Osei-Tutu came through the Arsenal academy, but is yet to make an appearance for the club. The 23-year-old has been sent out on loan on four occasions, including a spell at VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Now, according to Sky Germany, a deal to take Osei-Tutu back to Bochum is imminent, signing a permanent deal until 2025.

At the age of 23, it was make or break for the Arsenal defender. After multiple loan moves and no signs of appearing in the first team, a move away from North London is best to be able to progress in his career.

Osei-Tutu spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham, but a move to play in the top flight in Germany would be an excellent step up for the young defender.

During his loan spell with Bochum, Osei-Tutu chipped in with five goals in 21 league games, so it’s no surprise to see the German club coming back in for him.