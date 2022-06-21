Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata has a small amount of Premier League experience, spending a season and a half at Chelsea. The Spanish striker didn’t have the most successful time at the club, and was sent on loan to Atletico halfway through his second season.

The 29-year-old scored just 24 goals in 72 games during his Chelsea tenure, which despite not being an awful return, it wasn’t great in comparison to his price tag. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea signed Morata for a fee of around £70m, so the London club would have been expecting a little more from their club-record signing at the time.

Arsenal may prioritise a striker this summer.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign Morata. With Alexandre Lacazette out the door, Mikel Arteta will be keen to add to his strike-force ahead of next season.

The signing of Morata could present a risk due to his failure to light up the Premier League, and his recent form hasn’t been much better.

Morata spent the last two seasons on loan, and only managed nine league goals last campaign.

Arsenal are also targeting Gabriel Jesus, and according to GOAL, a deal is close to completion. A move for the Brazilian makes more sense than Morata, due to Jesus’ Premier League experience, and Arteta has previously worked with the 25-year-old during his time at Manchester City.