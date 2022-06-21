Arsenal put £25m Youri Tielemans transfer talks on ice to pursue another deal

Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest in the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners had been in talks over a potential £25million deal for the Belgium international, but it seems that deal is now on ice as the club focus all their efforts on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to Goal.

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in recent times and could be an astute purchase for Arsenal at just £25m, with the 25-year-old seemingly available on the cheap due to his contract situation, with his current deal expiring in a year’s time.

It would be a bit surprising if Arsenal passed up this opportunity to sign a talent like Tielemans, so fans will hope the club haven’t entirely abandoned negotiations.

It’s probably true that a striker like Jesus is a bigger priority for AFC, but Tielemans would surely be an important upgrade on Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Tielemans looks a great fit for Arsenal’s style of football, but he’d also surely strengthen a number of other top teams, so there could be a risk of someone else hijacking the deal.