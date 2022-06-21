Arsenal reportedly seem to have been rejected by one possible summer transfer target.

It was recently claimed by Sport that Arsenal were being offered the chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, though another report from Sport today states that he’s rejected all possible moves away as he seems to have decided he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has never been more than a backup at Barca, and it’s not exactly clear from Sport’s initial report if Arsenal were even that interested in him.

Still, there could be room for another backup ‘keeper at the Emirates Stadium, with the Evening Standard recently linking Bernd Leno with a move away from the Gunners, with Fulham one possible destination.

Matt Turner is on his way to Arsenal next season, so he could be the man for that role, but Neto could also have been a decent option.

Either way, it looks like this is another player Barcelona might struggle to offload this summer.