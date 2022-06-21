Brazilian seemingly decides to reject Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal reportedly seem to have been rejected by one possible summer transfer target.

It was recently claimed by Sport that Arsenal were being offered the chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, though another report from Sport today states that he’s rejected all possible moves away as he seems to have decided he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has never been more than a backup at Barca, and it’s not exactly clear from Sport’s initial report if Arsenal were even that interested in him.

Still, there could be room for another backup ‘keeper at the Emirates Stadium, with the Evening Standard recently linking Bernd Leno with a move away from the Gunners, with Fulham one possible destination.

Neto doesn’t want to leave Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Journalist predicts where Arsenal-linked Raphinha will play next season
Video: Journalist indicates what kind of transfer budget Man United boss Erik ten Hag will be working with
Change in ownership could see Chelsea gazumped for major transfer, but there’s still some hope

Matt Turner is on his way to Arsenal next season, so he could be the man for that role, but Neto could also have been a decent option.

Either way, it looks like this is another player Barcelona might struggle to offload this summer.

More Stories Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.