Chelsea ask to be kept informed about potential forward transfer

Chelsea have reportedly asked to be kept in the loop over the potential transfer of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Bayern Munich striker has just one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it’s clear he’d be a superb signing for many top clubs if they could take advantage of his current situation to get him on the cheap.

Lewandowski’s priority seems to be to join Barcelona, but Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on his situation in case this move doesn’t work out, according to 90min.

Chelsea need a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after his disappointing form last season, and Lewandowski would surely be the dream signing to come in up front.

Despite the Blues having high hopes for Lukaku, he scored only 15 goals in all competitions last season, while Lewandowski netted 35 in 34 Bundesliga games alone.

The Poland international is a world class talent and it would be great to see him in the Premier League before his top-level career is done.

Lewandowski turns 34 later this summer, so while he’s not quite done yet, there’s every chance that this summer will be his last big move.

Chelsea fell away from challenging for the title last season, but a statement signing like this could help Thomas Tuchel’s side become one of the favourites again.

It’s also surely crucial for the west Londoners to respond to the signings of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez at Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.