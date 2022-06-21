Chelsea preparing offer for Real Madrid star but Carlo Ancelotti does not want to sell

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an offer to attempt to bring Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already out the door. Alongside that, despite an excellent season last campaign, Thiago Silva won’t have long left in the tank due to his age, so it will be no surprise to see Chelsea bring in multiple defenders this summer.

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Brazilian defender Eder Militao, as seen in the tweet below.

? Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Eder Militao. ?But, Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Brazilian defender to leave the team.??? #CFC ?? #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/s4bxhvtGza — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 20, 2022

Militao played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga double win last season, with only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois starting more league games.

Carlo Ancelotti will be reluctant to allow the defender to move after playing such a key role under him, and with three years left on his current deal, Madrid have little reason to allow him to leave.

It appears a move for Militao will be met with swift rejection from Madrid, so Chelsea may want to explore other options as they look to add numbers to their defence.