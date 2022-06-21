Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku’s future has been up in the air in recent months after a disappointing return to the club.

Lukaku spent a short amount of time at Inter Milan, where he enjoyed some of his most successful times as a player during his career. His second season at Inter, scoring 24 league goals, earned him a move back to Chelsea, where he originally came through their academy.

However, as mentioned, the move hasn’t gone to plan, and he now looks set to leave the club after less than a year. That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail), who claim a loan move taking Lukaku back to Inter has been agreed.

The report claims that the Inter Milan hierarchy have agreed to pay Chelsea a fee totalling £7.7m including bonuses after a three-hour video call between the two clubs.

Lukaku has been keen on a return to Inter, understandably due to his immense goal record during his time at the club.

Thomas Tuchel used Lukaku as a bit-part player, and the Belgian didn’t suit Chelsea’s system.

Lukaku enjoyed his best spell playing up front with Lautaro Martinez in a two-man partnership, a setup Chelsea rarely play with.