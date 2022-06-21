Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele awaiting offer from another club

Ousmane Dembele has appeared numerous times in conjunction with Chelsea in recent weeks, as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in his former starlet from Borussia Dortmund. Despite being able to discuss terms with clubs since the first of January, the player and his agent Moussa Sissoko appear to be playing their cards close to their chest.

After a curious season at Barcelona in which he barely played during the opening months, only to end up as La Liga’s leading assist provider, it seemed as if he may continue at Camp Nou. Manager Xavi Hernandez has been keen to ensure he does but the latest update from the club is that Dembele has not responded to their offer.

That tallies with a report from Ben Jacobs, who has hinted that there is a different club ahead of both Chelsea and Barcelona in the pecking order for Dembele. According to him, the French winger would be “very open” to a move back to France in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have not advanced their interest in Ousmane Dembele. Although he's very open to a move to the Parc de Princes it's not currently an option. Also told Barcelona remain unlikely, despite Xavi's reported 'request', to improve their extension offer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 21, 2022

Dembele’s chief issue in that department is that PSG are not considering Dembele at the moment. Jacobs went on to confirm this, which comes after Luis Campos was appointed Sporting Advisor and is supposedly not a fan of Dembele’s. The Parisians are of course yet to appoint a new manager, with Mauricio Pochettino still occupying the position.

As it stands, it looks as if Tuchel may still get his wish. If Campos’ advice is heeded, Chelsea’s chief competitors would be Barcelona. To stay in Spain would likely require an increase in their offer to Dembele and one to rival that of Chelsea.