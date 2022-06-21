Talks held: Manchester United working to sign assist machine for €30-35million

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a potential €30-35million transfer move for Hoffenheim left-back David Raum.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be a superb attacking full-back with a strong record of three goals and 11 assists in the German top flight last season.

Raum looks like he could be a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of play, and may well prove to be an upgrade on Luke Shaw on that left-hand side, with the England international suffering a major dip in form last season.

See below for Florian Plettenberg’s tweet about United’s pursuit of Raum, who would likely cost around €30-35million…

??News #Raum: #MUFC wants him! Talks about the left defender have taken place. Talks ongoing & good but still a long way to go. Transfer probably around €30-35m. It is said that this transfer „can happen“. But: BVB could become hot if they sell Schulz or Guerreiro. @SkySports ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2022

The reporter mentions that Borussia Dortmund could also emerge as contenders to sign the Germany international, but United fans will hope their club can finally get their act together after a slow start to this transfer window.

So far the Red Devils haven’t signed anyone, which is far from ideal after such a poor season last year, and with their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool already making big moves of their own.