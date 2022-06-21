“Fresh” Manchester United bid for top target “ready soon”, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are reportedly expected to make a new bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong soon.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, with the Italian reporter providing another update on Man Utd’s long-running pursuit of De Jong.

The Netherlands international shone under new United manager Erik ten Hag when they were together at Ajax, so it makes sense that he could be seen as ideal for the Red Devils now.

See below for the latest update from Romano, with a fresh offer tipped to be on its way as talks over the deal enter “key stages”…

Red Devils fans will surely be desperate for this saga to end now, with De Jong linked with the club for several weeks now without much progress being made.

The 25-year-old is a fine player, but one imagines there must also be decent alternatives out there.

Still, MUFC seem to be putting all their eggs into this one basket, so it’s not clear what will happen if this deal falls through.

