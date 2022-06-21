Christian Eriksen might be better off joining Tottenham or staying at Brentford instead of moving to Manchester United this summer if he wants to play regular first-team football.

The Denmark international is about to become a free agent as his short-term deal with Brentford comes to an end, and there have been plenty of transfer rumours about where he might go next.

Man Utd have been one of the clubs linked with Eriksen, though that now appears to be in doubt as the Guardian have reported that the 30-year-old rejected an offer to move to Old Trafford.

Responding to this news, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside he could understand why Eriksen might be unsure about joining the Red Devils.

For one thing, Eriksen has spent much of his career playing in London, so might be settled there, while it’s also not entirely clear if he’d be as much of an automatic starter in Erik ten Hag’s side.

“It depends where Eriksen is at. It might be that he’s settled in London, hence the links with Spurs, but he’d be a great addition to the squad if we can get him,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s slightly similar to Bruno Fernandes, so would offer different options in that position. He’s great at set plays, which has been an area of weakness for United for the last few years, so it would be a great option to have.

“Still, it has to come from him, if he’s desperate for a move to United then hopefully we’ll see it happen, but if he’s rejected the move I’d be surprised if United kept going after him.

“I’m not sure he’d be a player who starts every week, you’d imagine Fernandes would still be first choice, so it might end up being more of a bit-part role than he’d have if he went to Spurs or stayed at Brentford.”