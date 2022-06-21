Former Premier League star Carlos Tevez lands first managerial role following recent retirement

Earlier this month it became known that Carlos Tevez was retiring from football at the age of 38 after an incredible career and the Argentine has now landed his first job as a manager.

Tevez will take over as the new manager of Rosario Central on a one-year contract in what will be his first experience of running a dressing room. Rosario are in the top division of Argentinian football but have been struggling a lot so far this season, losing again 2-0 to Velez Sarsfield yesterday.

The former Manchester United and City man is being tasked with changing the fortunes of the club but with just one year to do so, the 38-year-old will need to get results quickly in order to keep his job.

Official. Carlitos Tévez, new manager of Rosario Central – first experience as head coach for former Argentinian striker. ??? #RosarioCentral Tévez has signed a one-year deal with Rosario Central. pic.twitter.com/7t6BIMsUrg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022

Tevez retired this month due to the passing of his adopted father Segundo Raimundo following Covid-19 complications last year and stated that he stopped playing as a result of losing his biggest fan.

The Argentine carved out an incredible playing career in football and was part of some incredible teams, playing for a total of seven clubs over the course of his career. The former striker is often remembered for the seven years he spent in the Premier League, playing for West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City, and if things go to plan we might even see Tevez back in England as a manager in the coming years.