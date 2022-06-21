Image: Man United away kit leaked ahead of 2022-23 season

It has been a bit of a quiet summer for Manchester United fans so far as the club is yet to acquire any new signings and hasn’t even officially released a jersey for next season.

The arrival of new faces will certainly take priority among United fans but to whet the palate for the new season, the club’s away jersey for the upcoming campaign has been leaked on Footy Headlines and it is one that will create mixed feelings.

The kit contains an odd design on the collar and sleeves with Adidas opting for a diamond-shaped pattern and overall looks a bit weird, however, the traditional Man United colour wave is classy and white is always an away colour that looks good on the Manchester club.

The kit is set to be released in mid-July according to Footy Headlines.