Inter Milan have proposed a swap deal with Arsenal in an attempt to sign 24-year-old defender Gabriel.

Gazzetta dello Sport have recently reported that Tottenham, Manchester United, and Chelsea are showing an interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. However, it’s believed the Italian club will be looking to try to keep hold of the 27-year-old, and one man they could sacrifice is Stefan De Vrij.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato Web, who report that Inter may look to use De Vrij as a bargaining tool to bring Arsenal defender Gabriel to the club.

Arsenal may be reluctant to sell the Brazilian defender.

Gabriel played a key role in Arsenal’s side last season, so it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta will allow him to leave the club. At 24 years old and three years left on his deal, Arsenal have little reason to sell, and the Brazilian defender has developed a partnership with Ben White over the last few years.

Despite being offered De Vrij in exchange, disrupting the centre-back partnership doesn’t make a lot of sense, and the Dutch international is arguably not an upgrade on their current defensive pairing.