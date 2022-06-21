Jack Grealish splashes the cash on holiday in Las Vegas

Jack Grealish has reportedly spent just under £100,000 in one night during his holiday in Las Vegas.

Grealish has been known for living an extravagant lifestyle outside of football, and he’s certainly been enjoying himself on holiday.

According to The Sun in the tweet below, Grealish spent just under £100,000 on a VIP package, which entitled him to 116 bottles of champagne.

After a long, difficult season, it’s no surprise to see footballers letting their hair down, and the money spent by Grealish is merely a drop in the ocean taking into account his immense salary.