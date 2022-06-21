Player’s agents jetting in to finalise Arsenal transfer deal

The representatives of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus are reportedly jetting in to wrap up the player’s potential £50million transfer to Arsenal.

The Brazil international has long been linked with the Gunners and it looks like it shouldn’t be too long now before the final details of this deal can be sorted.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal remain confident they can see off any late competition from their rivals Tottenham for the signing of Jesus.

One imagines there will be key developments shortly, with Arsenal likely to get closer to putting this beyond any doubt after talks with Jesus’ representatives.

The 25-year-old looks ideal to give Arsenal a much-needed replacement for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang left in January and Arsenal lacked that goal threat in their crucial battle with Spurs for the top four.

Lacazette coming to the end of his contract only furthers Arsenal’s need for a new signing up front, and it seems progress is being made on bringing Jesus in.

It seems there is also optimism around another exciting signing in the form of Raphinha, according to the Telegraph.