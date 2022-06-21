West Ham join race to sign 21-year-old talent

West Ham joins a list of Premier League clubs who have all been linked with Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu.

There has been a lot of talent to come out of the Netherlands over the years and Kokcu could be another heading to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old midfielder currently plays for Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord Rotterdam who has been with the club since he joined the youth team in 2014.

The Turkey international has made 129 senior appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting 22. 7 of those goals and 9 assists have come from last season, which saw the club finish in 3rd.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord is challanged by Maksym Talovierov of Slavia Praha at Stadium Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’ on April 07, 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have joined the list of clubs interested in the Feyenoord midfielder.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing in various positions and has featured across midfield and further forward, playing off the striker.

The youngster is known for his creativity, tight ball control, and ability to hit long-range passes or neat one-twos.

Will Kokcu be another footballing great to come out of the Netherlands?

