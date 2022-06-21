West Ham join race to sign 21-year-old talent

West Ham joins a list of Premier League clubs who have all been linked with Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu.

There has been a lot of talent to come out of the Netherlands over the years and Kokcu could be another heading to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old midfielder currently plays for Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord Rotterdam who has been with the club since he joined the youth team in 2014.

The Turkey international has made 129 senior appearances, scoring 20 goals and assisting 22. 7 of those goals and 9 assists have come from last season, which saw the club finish in 3rd.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have joined the list of clubs interested in the Feyenoord midfielder.

West Ham are interested in Orkun Kökçü, one of the players in the list as many other clubs are exploring a move for Feyenoord midfielder. ?? #WHUFC Nikola Vlaši? has chances to leave the club this summer, Torino are interested – still early stages. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022

The 21-year-old is capable of playing in various positions and has featured across midfield and further forward, playing off the striker.

The youngster is known for his creativity, tight ball control, and ability to hit long-range passes or neat one-twos.

Will Kokcu be another footballing great to come out of the Netherlands?