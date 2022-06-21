Change in ownership could see Chelsea gazumped for major transfer, but there’s still some hope

Chelsea’s change in ownership could reportedly be hindering their chances of sealing the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde is also a transfer target for FC Barcelona, though their financial issues could hurt their chances of signing the France international, according to Sport.

This surely means there’s still hope for Chelsea, but Sport note that the Blues seem to have fallen away from the deal in recent times, partly due to Todd Boehly buying the club after previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

Kounde makes sense as an ideal target for both Chelsea and Barca, having impressed in his time in La Liga in recent years.

Sevilla often sell their best players, and Kounde seems like the next big talent who could be on his way out of the club, with Chelsea in need of someone like that to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has just joined Real Madrid.

Barcelona would do well to swoop in ahead of CFC, though, as they surely need to think about bringing in a long-term successor to the ageing Gerard Pique.