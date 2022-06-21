Leeds United join list of Premier League clubs vying for Chelsea forward

Chelsea are rethinking their front line for next season after the failed return of Romelu Lukaku, but it appears 20-year-old Armando Broja is not part of that plan. The Albanian forward enjoyed a good season with Southampton, showing flashes of what he can do with his 9-goal tally on the South Coast, but it hasn’t been enough for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to ask him to stick around seemingly.

On Monday it was reported that West Ham had made Broja one of their top targets ahead of next season, as David Moyes tries to add depth to his attack. However they aren’t alone in appreciating his abilities.

Take a look at all six of Chelsea striker Armando Broja's Premier League goals while on loan at Southampton in 2021/22 ? pic.twitter.com/DhDikZqFel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2022

According to 90min, West Ham have competition from three further Premier League sides for his signature. Wolves and Everton have reportedly been joined by Leeds United in their interest for Broja.

Last season only two Leeds players made it into double-figures, Raphinha (11) and Jack Harrison (10), which points to a clear weakness in Jesse Marsch’s attack. The former of those is also expected to leave this summer and Leeds could certainly do with more goals. Starting striker Patrick Bamford was injured for large periods of the last campaign, but Broja would add a different string their bow too.

