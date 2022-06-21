Liverpool confirm player exit with more set to follow this summer

Liverpool have confirmed that right-back Conor Bradley has joined Bolton on loan for the 2022-23 season and more players are set to follow this summer.

The Merseyside club confirmed the deal on their website on Tuesday stating that the 18-year-old will join the League One side for the upcoming campaign after making his debut for the Reds last season.

Bradley played his first game for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season in a Carabao Cup tie away at Norwich City and went on to play two more times in the tournament. The youngster also featured in the FA Cup and Champions League last season and will now earn regular first-team football in order to continue his development.

Bradley also had a brilliant campaign for Liverpool’s U23s side last season and was nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Season. The 18-year-old has a contract expiring in 2023 with the Reds and this loan spell could do a lot for his future at the club, especially considering the new arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen who also occupies a right-back role.

The departure of the Northern Ireland international will not be the last youngster to leave Liverpool this summer, with GOAL’s Neil Jones reporting that a host of Under-23 players are set to head out in search of experience, with Rhys Williams, Paul Glatzel, Vitezslav Jaros, Leighton Clarkson, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck and Sepp van den Berg all in line for temporary moves.