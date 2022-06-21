Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been pictured in a Bayern Munich shirt as he edges closer to a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Mane had arrived in Germany to complete his medical with Bayern Munich ahead of a three-year deal.

Due to his contract expiring next summer, when Mane expressed his desire to leave, Liverpool were left with little choice but to cash in. If Mane wasn’t going to extend his contract, the Senegal international would have left next year on a free transfer.

Mane has now been spotted in Germany wearing a Bayern Munich shirt, ahead of his move to the German champions, as seen in the tweet below.

? First photo of Sadio Mané in his new colors. ??? (? @kessler_philipp) pic.twitter.com/28EOBkLlqK — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 21, 2022

After all his success with Liverpool, picturing him in another club’s shirt must be heartbreaking for the fans at Anfield. The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League victories in the past few years.

The Times recently reported that Calvin Ramsay would be Liverpool’s final signing of the summer, so it appears they won’t be looking for a replacement for Mane. However, Luis Diaz did arrive in January, so they may have lined up their replacement with the Colombian, expecting the departure of Mane.