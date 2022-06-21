Liverpool have recently been linked with a surprise move for former player Georginio Wijnaldum.

That’s according to The Irish Daily Star (via Paisley Gates), who claim Liverpool were considering a move to bring in Wijnaldum on a loan move. The reported plan was to use Wijnaldum as a stopgap before signing a midfielder next summer.

However, the Liverpool Echo have now claimed that sources close to the club have insisted Liverpool’s business this summer is complete.

A move to sign Wijnaldum would have made little sense, with Liverpool rarely recruiting players just to fill a gap for a short while. The recent signings of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay prove just that, with Liverpool preparing heavily for the future.

Liverpool appear to have a clear plan set out year on year, hence why their business is done before pre-season has even begun. They assessed their targets and made a move, which avoids any panic buying towards the latter end of the window.

The signing of Wijnaldum would only halt the progress and playing time of the likes of Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, and Curtis Jones.