Video: Journalist indicates what kind of transfer budget Man United boss Erik ten Hag will be working with

Manchester United FC
The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson expects that Manchester United will have around £200million to spend this summer.

Watch the video below as the reporter discusses Man Utd’s spending, and gives an idea of what new kind of budget new manager Erik ten Hag can expect to be working with…

Jackson is usually pretty well connected when it comes to Man United transfer news, so this should give the club’s fans a reasonable idea of where things are at this summer.

Still, it’s certainly taking time for the Red Devils to get anyone in.

