Manchester United duo not in Ten Hag’s plans and told they can seek transfers away

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams leave in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are putting their plans together ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season as manager, and it seems these players are not likely to be involved, if the Manchester Evening News are to be believed.

The report states that Wan-Bissaka and Williams have been told they can find new clubs this summer, so it will be interesting to see where they end up.

Neither player has really done enough to impress at Man Utd, with Wan-Bissaka proving a big waste of money when he joined from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019.

Williams, meanwhile, came up through United’s academy and looked a fine prospect at first, though he’s not really developed enough since then.

It’s probably for the best that Ten Hag makes a fresh start in those full-back positions, with the club needing to aim higher if they are to catch up with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who have world class players in those positions such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo.