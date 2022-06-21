Man United’s hunt for marquee signing hits a potential snag over two major financial demands

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United’s summer windows tend to revolve around a chase for one player that only really forces their transfer fee upwards, and this year it’s Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong who’s attracting interest. 

We’re seeing daily updates which suggest a deal is either quite close or not close at all, and the latest from Fabrizio Romano indicates that there’s plenty that will need to change before this happens:

The overall transfer fee of €86m is always going to be a sticking point because it’s a major outlay, especially when United have done a poor job of bringing in fees when their players actually move on.

The other obstacle is the fact that Barca want the whole fee to be guaranteed rather than having the possibility of add-ons and bonuses. If that’s a dealbreaker, then it means United will need to be completely certain that the Dutchman is the player that they want to blow the majority of their budget on.

More Stories / Latest News
Monaco agree deal for transfer listed Liverpool star
Two Premier League clubs bid for £50m Man City target
West Ham close in on €25m striker who is not their primary target

Targetting de Jong does make a lot of sense when you consider their play from last season. United have plenty of talent at the top-end of the pitch, but they struggled to find anyone who could move around the pitch while linking the attack and defence, so it led to a completely disjointed approach that became easy to play against.

At this stage, it does look like Barca are willing to let him go, but United will need to pay a lot of money to make it happen.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.