Manchester United are closing in on their first major signing of the summer, as officials fly to Amsterdam to secure a deal.

With the appointment of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United planned a complete squad overhaul due to a significant underperformance last season. The majority of the squad can have little complaints if they see a player brought in to replace them this summer.

One man who has been heavily linked is one of Ten Hag’s former players, Antony. Now, according to The Sun, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of the Brazilian. The report claims the fee is believed to be in the region of £40m.

The Ajax winger contributed with 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season, numbers United have lacked from wide areas in recent years.

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, and Marcus Rashford all struggled out wide last season, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United targeting this area early in the transfer window.

There’s no doubt Antony has expressed immense talent in the Eredivisie, but the adaptation to Premier League football isn’t always easy for players coming from abroad.

Ten Hag will be desperate to get a tune out of the Brazilian, and at 22 years old, he’s yet to reach near his full potential.