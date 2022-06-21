Manchester United may be forced to find a place in the squad for Anthony Martial due to a lack of interest in the forward.

Martial fell out of favour at Manchester United and was sent out on loan to Spanish club Sevilla. A move away from the Premier League could have been an attempt to revive his career, after stagnating at Old Trafford.

However, the move to Spain wasn’t successful, and he will be returning to Manchester United this summer.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United were looking to sell the French international, but are beginning to accept they may have to find a place for him in the squad due to a lack of interest.

With Martial’s wages believed to be around £250,000 a week (Spotrac), clubs may find it difficult to justify this sort of financial commitment due to his poor performances over the last few years.

If Erik ten Hag can bring out the Martial we saw when he burst onto the scene, then it could save them a lot of money in the transfer market.

Martial is able to play through the middle or out wide, two areas that Manchester United may target, but the Dutch manager won’t be expecting to rely on him after a disappointing few seasons.