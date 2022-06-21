Manchester United target Christan Eriksen has rejected the chance to work with Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen will be available on a free transfer this summer after finishing his short-term deal with Brentford. The Danish international has been attracting interest from multiple clubs around Europe, including Tottenham, Manchester United, and Brentford.

Now, according to the Guardian, Eriksen has rejected Manchester United in favour of signing for Brentford or Tottenham.

Eriksen has played for both of the aforementioned clubs previously, and has spent the whole of his time in the Premier League living in London.

However, a fresh report from the Daily Mail (via West Ham Zone) has claimed West Ham have now tabled an offer to sign Eriksen.

With Eriksen expressing his preference to stay in London, a move to West Ham could materialise. Eriksen has spent the majority of his career as an attacking midfielder, and would suit West Ham’s style to a T. Tottenham on the other hand, rarely play with a number ten, so it would be more difficult for Antonio Conte to fit him into his team.

West Ham will also be competing in Europe, which could give them an advantage over Brentford, but it’s no surprise to see all of these Premier League clubs showing an interest in him after an excellent half-season since moving back to England in January.