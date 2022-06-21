Medical today: Liverpool star jetting off to complete transfer away

Sadio Mane reportedly looks closer to finalising a transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, with a medical scheduled to take place in Germany today.

The Senegal international’s future with Liverpool has been in doubt for some time, and the Reds have already moved to sign a top attacking player as a possible replacement, with Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica.

Now it seems Mane’s departure is in its final stages, with Sky Sports reporting in the video below that the former Southampton man is jetting off to Germany this morning to have a medical with Bayern, so it probably won’t be too long now before this move is made official…

Sadio Mane is expected to arrive at Munich airport this morning to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich ?pic.twitter.com/OjsO2Nm6yv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2022

Mane should be a terrific signing for the Bundesliga giants, and he’ll also surely be missed at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has been a joy to watch in his time with Liverpool, helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, whilst scoring 120 goals in 269 games for the club in total.