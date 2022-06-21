Monaco agree deal for transfer listed Liverpool star

Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5million with Liverpool to sign transfer listed forward Takumi Minamino.

The 27-year-old was expected to leave the Reds this summer along with a host of other stars according to GOAL’s Neil Jones and it now looks like the Japanese international is set for another challenge in France from next season onwards after failing to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first 11 since joining the club back in 2020.

The fee for the Japan forward is an initial £12.9m plus a further £2.6m in add-ons reports Sky Sports and the length of the contract being offered remains unknown.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg back in 2020 for a low £7.25million reported Sky Sports and found himself as a backup to the Reds’ notorious front three during his time on Merseyside.

The Japan international played 55 times for the Premier League club, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further three across those appearances. The 27-year-old was mostly used in the cup competitions during his time in England and had a big impact on Liverpool’s cup runs this season, scoring some big goals on the Reds’ way to winning both domestic competitions.

A move to France will do Minamino good as the 27-year-old has talent but the forward never got to show it that often in a Red shirt.