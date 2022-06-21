Newcastle are preparing an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard spent some time in the Premier League, just like his brother Eden. The Belgian brothers both spent some time at Chelsea, but Thorgan’s tenure was less successful. The younger of the two, Thorgan spent three years at Chelsea, but failed to make an appearance for the club.

Now, according to BILD, Newcastle are preparing an offer to sign Dortmund attacker Hazard, who could be available for just £13m.

Hazard has become a regular for his country in the last few years and has kicked on since departing from Chelsea. However, Hazard has struggled to cement a starting place in the Dortmund side, starting just 14 games last season.

Newcastle are likely to be able to offer the 29-year-old more minutes if he was to join the club, and his experience could be invaluable to the North East side.

Hazard has regularly played in the Champions League and could be a cheap option for Newcastle to explore, as they could be spending hefty amounts on other priority positions.