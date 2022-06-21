Newcastle preparing offer to sign Belgian international

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are preparing an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard spent some time in the Premier League, just like his brother Eden. The Belgian brothers both spent some time at Chelsea, but Thorgan’s tenure was less successful. The younger of the two, Thorgan spent three years at Chelsea, but failed to make an appearance for the club.

Now, according to BILD, Newcastle are preparing an offer to sign Dortmund attacker Hazard, who could be available for just £13m.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal put £25m Youri Tielemans transfer talks on ice to pursue another deal
Agent denies Manchester United have bid for Porto star but confirms Premier League interest
Medical today: Liverpool star jetting off to complete transfer away

Hazard has become a regular for his country in the last few years and has kicked on since departing from Chelsea. However, Hazard has struggled to cement a starting place in the Dortmund side, starting just 14 games last season.

Newcastle are likely to be able to offer the 29-year-old more minutes if he was to join the club, and his experience could be invaluable to the North East side.

Hazard has regularly played in the Champions League and could be a cheap option for Newcastle to explore, as they could be spending hefty amounts on other priority positions.

More Stories Thorgan Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.