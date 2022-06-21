Newcastle target set for medical with club and will complete move this week

Newcastle United look set to sign Nick Pope from Burnley this week and the goalkeeper will undergo a medical on Wednesday after agreeing the terms of a move.

Football Insider reports that Pope has been given permission to head to the North East and complete the formalities of the transfer and the deal could be finalised on Thursday for the England international to become Newcastle’s second summer signing after the Magpies completed the permanent transfer of Matt Targett from Aston Villa.

The Telegraph reported today that the Burnley keeper is close to securing a move to Newcastle, for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m-£10m. Burnley are happy to sell their star player who has just one year left on his contract with the club, whilst Newcastle are keen to secure some competition for Martin Dubravka.

Pope has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his time at Burnley and has been linked with moves away from the Clarets during past transfer windows. This time a move looks almost certain and Newcastle is a great destination for the 30-year-old as the Tyneside club is an exciting place to be at present.

The Englishman will be looking to challenge Eddie Howe’s current number one, Dubravka, for a starting spot but it should be expected that the Burnley man will eventually take over the number one shirt. This is yet another positive signing for Newcastle, who continue to make smart acquisitions since their recent takeover.