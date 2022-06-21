Photo: Nuno Tavares welcomes Fabio Vieira to Arsenal with hilarious lookalike claim

It doesn’t take long for players to welcome any new signing to their club, and Fabio Vieira will see a familiar face at Arsenal in the shape of fellow Portuguese youth international Nuno Tavares.

It’s not clear if Tavares is going to spend this season with the Gunners after a mixed debut campaign, but he’s given the former Porto man an early nickname after pointing out a hilarious lookalike:

“T-Bag” is said in reference to a Prison Break character played by Robert Knepper, and it’s fair to say there’s more than a slight resemblance here and it has been pointed out on Twitter before:

 

