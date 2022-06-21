Chelsea transfer target sets deadline to resolve future as he continues to lead talks whilst being on holiday

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly keen to have his future resolved in the next two weeks amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

The England international has just one year to run on his current contract with Man City, and was not as much of a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side in the season just gone.

Chelsea are now targeting a move for Sterling, but it seems they’re not currently the front-runners for his signature as he leads talks to resolve his situation whilst being on holiday, according to the Telegraph.

Thomas Tuchel would do well to bring in a proven attacking player like Sterling this summer, with goals proving to be a major issue for the club in the last couple of years as recent signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have proven hugely disappointing.

It seems the Sterling situation could be resolved soon, with the 27-year-old clearly keen for this not to drag on for much longer than the next couple of weeks.

Sterling has an impressive record of 131 goals in 339 games for City, and has won four Premier League titles, as well as numerous other major honours, during his time at the Etihad Stadium.