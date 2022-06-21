(Video) Journalist predicts where Arsenal-linked Raphinha will play next season

Arsenal are being linked with a host of big names this summer, and the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson has given his insight into a potential transfer swoop for Raphinha.

Having bid farewell to both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, are looking to sign at least one new attacker and one player to emerge as a candidate to secure a big transfer is Leeds United’s Raphinha.

A potential deal still requires some work though. Despite the Londoners making their interest in the talented Brazilian known, according to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona agreed personal terms with the Leeds United number 10 several months ago. Financial issues are causing the La Liga side some problems though.

Needing to sell before they can buy, journalist Jamie Jackson, who discussed the saga with Sky Sports, believes the potential sale of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United, as well as the lure of the Nou Camp, will be too much for Raphinha to turn down, thus seeing him snub a move to the Emirates.

Since joining Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 66 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.

